Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 105,565 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,565 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Permian Resources worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Permian Resources Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 4.37.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.