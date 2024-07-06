Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 523,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $19.28 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

