Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 395 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,429,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 764,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 616,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

