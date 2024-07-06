Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,796,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,057,000 after acquiring an additional 176,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,897,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,147 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 805.7% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.588 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

