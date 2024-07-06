Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 108 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $312,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $1,392,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 3.1 %

United Rentals stock opened at $633.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $658.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $647.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $732.37.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $637.67.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

