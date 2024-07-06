Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 674,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,138,000 after purchasing an additional 416,431 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8,847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $145.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.30 and a 52 week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

