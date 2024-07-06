Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.74 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 716.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Nucor stock opened at $153.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

