ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ALLETE by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Stock Up 0.1 %

ALLETE stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.80. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 67.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALE. Mizuho lifted their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

