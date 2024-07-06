Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 689 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Envista were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,656 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,248,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 645,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Envista by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Envista by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 829,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Trading Up 0.7 %

NVST opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79, a PEG ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.31. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Envista

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.