Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.16% of Post worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Post by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,002,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,382,000 after acquiring an additional 249,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Post by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,112,000 after acquiring an additional 209,111 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,095,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,476,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Post Stock Up 0.4 %

POST stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on POST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on POST

Post Company Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.