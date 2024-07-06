The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.29% of Chemours worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chemours by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,628 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chemours by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,875 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chemours by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,342,000 after acquiring an additional 53,254 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 4,407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after buying an additional 1,720,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,459,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,938,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Chemours Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CC opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.08%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

