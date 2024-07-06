PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.31% of PotlatchDeltic worth $11,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $2,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 315.80%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

