Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 298 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNW. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the first quarter worth about $38,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNW. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Susquehanna cut shares of Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Light & Wonder Stock Down 0.5 %

LNW opened at $103.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.16 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.70.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.01 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Light & Wonder Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

