Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.76 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,629 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.47.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $132.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.