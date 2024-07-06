Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $214.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $218.82.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

