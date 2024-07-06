Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 788 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Crown worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Crown by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Crown by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown by 3.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $71.52 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average is $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

