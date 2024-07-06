Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.11 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Citigroup lifted their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.50. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

