Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.68 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.16% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $12,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 17.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 47.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 1.3 %

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,077.53 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $614.22 and a 52 week high of $1,134.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $986.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $903.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

