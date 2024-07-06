Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $12,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,699,000 after purchasing an additional 311,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $1,674,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 298,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NFG opened at $54.23 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.