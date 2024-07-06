Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.21 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of UGI worth $12,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 51.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 47,824 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in UGI by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 610,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 255,507 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in UGI by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 11.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 138,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -365.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Report on UGI

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.