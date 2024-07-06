Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,924,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,661,000 after acquiring an additional 108,801 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,792,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $121,445,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,329,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,699,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE TPX opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TPX

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.