Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,315 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,521,000 after buying an additional 165,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,299,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,222,000 after buying an additional 57,717 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,916,000 after acquiring an additional 224,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 833,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,545,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $146.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

