Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.05 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,060 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,860,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after buying an additional 689,363 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,398,000 after buying an additional 659,654 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 917.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after acquiring an additional 603,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 4,224.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 311,690 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

