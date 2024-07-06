Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,499,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 185,121 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.37% of Plug Power worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley raised Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

