Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $472,430. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $67.64 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.84. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

