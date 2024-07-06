Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 29,928 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,928 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

