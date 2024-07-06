Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.38 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $14,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $202.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.37 and its 200-day moving average is $187.76. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.35 and a 1-year high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

