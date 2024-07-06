Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.30 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR opened at $100.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.46 and a 200 day moving average of $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

