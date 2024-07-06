Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 125.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,817 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.29% of Valmont Industries worth $13,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $264.61 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $292.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.