Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $3,375,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $214,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 13.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 187,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,275,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $238.19 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $245.93. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.65.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

