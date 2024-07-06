Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Lamar Advertising worth $13,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.6% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 171.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,506,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $626,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $118.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $122.22.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.78%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

