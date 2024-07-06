Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Service Co. International worth $13,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Service Co. International by 19.2% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $4,712,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Service Co. International by 87.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,517 shares of company stock worth $813,092 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SCI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

