Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 984 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

