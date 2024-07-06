Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Holdings Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $13,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,293,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495,584 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,610,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,165,000 after acquiring an additional 353,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,953,000 after acquiring an additional 42,556 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,120,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,035,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $41.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

