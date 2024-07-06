Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Valaris were worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at $43,282,000. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new position in Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at $27,436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Valaris by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 789,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,160,000 after buying an additional 202,074 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Valaris by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 626,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after buying an additional 151,670 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Valaris by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,662,000 after buying an additional 135,753 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $78.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Valaris had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 44.93%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VAL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

