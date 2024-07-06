399,390 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 399,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,690,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of American Homes 4 Rent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMH. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

