Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AON were worth $14,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.71.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $295.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

