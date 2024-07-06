Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,804,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,018,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,295,000 after acquiring an additional 205,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,896,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,744,000 after acquiring an additional 188,054 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $331.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.79. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $345.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

