Norden Group LLC Buys 203 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE WST opened at $322.56 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

Insider Activity

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.