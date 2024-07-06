Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,963 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $160.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.62.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

