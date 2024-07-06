Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,244 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

