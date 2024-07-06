Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.4% in the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 127.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.07. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

