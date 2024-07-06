Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.97

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.97 and traded as low as $4.75. Natuzzi shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 4,590 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NTZ

Natuzzi Trading Down 2.1 %

About Natuzzi

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.

(Get Free Report)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.