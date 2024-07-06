nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 643.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,871,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $58,981,300.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,141,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,233,044.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $180,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,179,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,871,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $58,981,300.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,141,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,233,044.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,419,488 shares of company stock valued at $76,254,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Further Reading

