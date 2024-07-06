Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,685 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,568,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 750.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,910,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745,071 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766,870 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 694.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,984,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,367 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $26.64 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $27.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

