Zentry (ZENT) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last Week

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Zentry token can now be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zentry has a market cap of $102.93 million and approximately $21.82 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,547,502,614 tokens. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01815652 USD and is up 8.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $24,604,420.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

