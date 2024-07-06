Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.05 billion and approximately $171.96 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $20.65 or 0.00036471 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,615.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.56 or 0.00578562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00111464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.00 or 0.00272013 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00039508 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00063552 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,807,713 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

