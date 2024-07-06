Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $6.46 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and approximately $256.54 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $327.56 or 0.00578562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,615.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00039508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00063552 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,729,156 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.