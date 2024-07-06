Cardano Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion and approximately $335.21 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.10 or 0.05293734 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00045471 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008006 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013811 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012282 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010350 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,021,269,744 coins and its circulating supply is 35,763,082,464 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
