Status Achieves Market Cap of $81.11 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $81.11 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,667.41 or 1.00090812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00066885 BTC.

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,481,392 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,886,481,391.5031114 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02062658 USD and is up 6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,533,846.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

